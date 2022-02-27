Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vroom were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vroom by 31.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 87,321 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,262,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Vroom by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,245,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,903,000 after purchasing an additional 393,165 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Vroom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $898,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vroom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,318,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $258,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Vroom from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.36.

VRM opened at $6.20 on Friday. Vroom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.71.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

