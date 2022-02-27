Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Sells 679,164 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 679,164 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APLE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 221.88 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $17.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APLE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

