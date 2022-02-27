Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Quanta Services updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.000-$6.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.00-6.50 EPS.

NYSE:PWR opened at $108.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.43. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $78.79 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Quanta Services by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

