Raymond James (RJF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on April 18th

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

Raymond James has raised its dividend payment by 12.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Raymond James has a payout ratio of 15.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Raymond James to earn $8.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $112.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a one year low of $75.91 and a one year high of $117.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 14.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RJF. JMP Securities downgraded Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $340,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,063. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 675.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth $468,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

