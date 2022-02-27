ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 198.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

NASDAQ RWLK opened at $1.07 on Friday. ReWalk Robotics has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $3.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33. The firm has a market cap of $66.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ReWalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. 11.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

