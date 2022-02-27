Robert W. Baird Cuts Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target to $48.00

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

MRVI opened at $37.11 on Thursday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $63.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.91 and a 200-day moving average of $41.18.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth $205,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 318.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 35,986 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth $290,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 103.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 705,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,436,000 after acquiring an additional 359,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth $11,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences (Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.