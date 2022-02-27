Robert W. Baird Trims Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Target Price to $70.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.00.
Shares of RVLV opened at $50.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.05. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $89.60.
In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $5,262,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $2,378,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 27,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,572,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,163,000 after acquiring an additional 71,635 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,744,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,868,000 after acquiring an additional 466,908 shares during the last quarter. Future Fund LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.
Revolve Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
