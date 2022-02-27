Robert W. Baird Trims Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Target Price to $70.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.00.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Shares of RVLV opened at $50.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.05. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $89.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.06 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $5,262,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $2,378,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 27,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,572,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,163,000 after acquiring an additional 71,635 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,744,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,868,000 after acquiring an additional 466,908 shares during the last quarter. Future Fund LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.