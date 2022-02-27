Roth Capital Downgrades LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) to Neutral

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

LPSN has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. William Blair cut LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on LivePerson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on LivePerson from $55.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.85.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $18.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.94. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.97.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $217,940.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in LivePerson by 2,107.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,230,000 after buying an additional 1,101,974 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in LivePerson by 1,089.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,369,000 after buying an additional 1,057,229 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in LivePerson by 325.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 499,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,826,000 after purchasing an additional 381,700 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 7.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,252,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,713,000 after acquiring an additional 236,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 992,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,784,000 after purchasing an additional 185,835 shares during the last quarter.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

