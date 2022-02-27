Rovin Capital UT ADV Grows Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,848 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,753,000 after purchasing an additional 388,896 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SHY remained flat at $$84.41 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,279,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,406,244. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.63. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.19 and a 1-year high of $86.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%.

