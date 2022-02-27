Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $465,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,684 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,913,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,188 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,927,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,748,000 after acquiring an additional 87,408 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,586,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,376 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 711.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,590,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,460,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,786,000 after acquiring an additional 137,566 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $50.36. 2,853,119 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.57.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.