Rovin Capital UT ADV Purchases Shares of 358 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 358 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.31.

Shares of TMO traded up $9.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $549.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,156,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,680. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $596.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $597.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.52 and a 52-week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.83%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

