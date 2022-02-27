Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.61.

Separately, Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Savaria in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

TSE SIS opened at C$17.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 37.64. Savaria has a 1-year low of C$16.80 and a 1-year high of C$22.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is 100.77%.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

