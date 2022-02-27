Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $4.33 Million Stock Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,182 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Calix worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Calix during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Calix by 261.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Calix by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Calix alerts:

In related news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 10,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CALX shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Calix in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

NYSE CALX opened at $53.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.66. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.92 million. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. Calix’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calix (Get Rating)

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.