Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 96,699 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $41.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 98.91 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.39.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.