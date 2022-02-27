Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 134,211 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,211 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COLD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 25.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 28.0% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $273,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 35.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $308,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COLD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.55.

NYSE COLD opened at $26.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $25.27 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -733.27%.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

