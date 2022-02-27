SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.220-$0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $173 million-$176 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.25 million.SolarWinds also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.010-$1.080 EPS.

NYSE SWI opened at $13.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.84 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWI shares. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered SolarWinds from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SolarWinds from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SolarWinds from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWI. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in SolarWinds by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,955,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,744,000 after buying an additional 954,151 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 367,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 163,007 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 215.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 126,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 70,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the third quarter valued at about $861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

