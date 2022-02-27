SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.220-$0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $173 million-$176 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.25 million.SolarWinds also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.010-$1.080 EPS.
NYSE SWI opened at $13.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $23.00.
SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.84 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWI. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in SolarWinds by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,955,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,744,000 after buying an additional 954,151 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 367,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 163,007 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 215.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 126,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 70,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the third quarter valued at about $861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.
About SolarWinds (Get Rating)
SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SolarWinds (SWI)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.