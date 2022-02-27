South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

NYSE SJI opened at $33.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average of $24.24. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

SJI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,005,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,134 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 296.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,569,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,695 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $647,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,822,000 after acquiring an additional 77,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

