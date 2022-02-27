S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI opened at $380.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $424.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $91.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.50 and a 52-week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.75.

About S&P Global (Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.