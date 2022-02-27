Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Square by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $119.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.38. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.72 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $1,017,988.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,769 shares of company stock worth $2,032,686. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Square from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Square from $310.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

