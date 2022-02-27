Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Holdings in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 84,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Alector at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Alector by 32.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 150,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Alector during the third quarter valued at about $7,770,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Alector by 827.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 126,018 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alector by 296.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 425,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 318,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Alector by 262.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 155,412 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alector alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALEC shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Alector from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alector presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

In related news, COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $16.00 on Friday. Alector, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $43.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.63, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.64.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.34 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 14.57% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. Research analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alector Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.