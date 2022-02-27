Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Holdings in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) by 353.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 228,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,264 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.25% of MoneyGram International worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 25.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

Shares of MGI stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $985.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.97. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $12.36.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st.

MoneyGram International Profile (Get Rating)

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.