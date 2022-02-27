St Ives (LON:SIV) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $149.45

St Ives plc (LON:SIV – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 149.45 ($2.03) and traded as high as GBX 152.50 ($2.07). St Ives shares last traded at GBX 152.50 ($2.07), with a volume of 3,000 shares changing hands.
About St Ives (LON:SIV)
