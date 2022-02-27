Standard Mercantile Acquisition (TSE:SMA) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.68

Standard Mercantile Acquisition Corp. (TSE:SMA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SMT) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.68 and traded as low as C$1.26. Standard Mercantile Acquisition shares last traded at C$1.26, with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.68. The company has a market cap of C$9.22 million and a P/E ratio of 2.00.
Standard Mercantile Acquisition Company Profile (TSE:SMA)
Further Reading
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Mercantile Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Mercantile Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.