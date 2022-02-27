Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.

Star Bulk Carriers has a dividend payout ratio of 143.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers to earn $5.69 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 140.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.36. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 989.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 16,994 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 334,233.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 20,054 shares during the period. 54.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

