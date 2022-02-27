Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 192,025 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Steel Dynamics worth $33,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.61 and a twelve month high of $74.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.49.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Profile (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.