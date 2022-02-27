Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Announces Earnings Results

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.59 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.49%. Strategic Education’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Strategic Education has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $94.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.13.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.34%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,434 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,957 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 10,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have commented on STRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.
About Strategic Education (Get Rating)
Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.
