Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Announces Earnings Results

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.59 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.49%. Strategic Education’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Strategic Education has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $94.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.34%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $320,534.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,120,405.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,434 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,957 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 10,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on STRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

