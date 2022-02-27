Strategy Asset Managers LLC Acquires Shares of 56,077 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 56,077 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth about $55,080,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,545,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in eBay by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
EBAY stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.73. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.53 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14.
eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.56%.
eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
