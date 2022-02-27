Strategy Asset Managers LLC Boosts Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 536.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,127 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IXN. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $56.65 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.19.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

