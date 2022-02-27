Strategy Asset Managers LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,467,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,573,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,933,000 after purchasing an additional 783,220 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,254,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,088,000 after purchasing an additional 648,345 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,261,000 after purchasing an additional 617,201 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $97.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.63. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

