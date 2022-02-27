Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases 5,378 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $2,294,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 25,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $3,546,123.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 661,365 shares of company stock valued at $87,600,457. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $140.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.67. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $140.50. The stock has a market cap of $270.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 69.78%.

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.42.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

