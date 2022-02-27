Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.93

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.93 and traded as low as $20.41. Superior Group of Companies shares last traded at $20.81, with a volume of 13,037 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.93. The company has a market cap of $332.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 61.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 236.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. 41.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGC)

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to the medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products.

