Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Position Decreased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,552 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Synaptics worth $14,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 16.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,056,000 after buying an additional 66,453 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Synaptics by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $634,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Synaptics by 582.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,096,000 after purchasing an additional 81,180 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total value of $1,610,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $439,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,992 shares of company stock valued at $4,761,618. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNA opened at $227.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.58, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $114.05 and a 1-year high of $299.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.59. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYNA shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.85.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

