Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.40-$5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.125-$1.170 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.Tennant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.400-$5.000 EPS.

Shares of TNC stock opened at $78.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.94. Tennant has a 12-month low of $70.14 and a 12-month high of $87.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $276.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.35 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Tennant by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tennant by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,807,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,498,000 after purchasing an additional 73,363 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Tennant by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Tennant by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Tennant by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

