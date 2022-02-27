Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Announces Earnings Results

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Tenneco had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 141.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS.
Shares of TEN opened at $19.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. Tenneco has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $22.75.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.
About Tenneco
Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.
