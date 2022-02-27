Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Announces Earnings Results

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Tenneco had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 141.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS.

Shares of TEN opened at $19.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. Tenneco has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $22.75.

Get Tenneco alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 454.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenneco (Get Rating)

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.