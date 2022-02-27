Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Releases Earnings Results

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Tenneco had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 141.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS.

Shares of Tenneco stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65. Tenneco has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.46.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Tenneco in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Tenneco in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 454.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 12,226 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

