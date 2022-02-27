The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 48,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $2,977,684.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 324,874 shares of company stock valued at $19,569,840. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of KO opened at $62.85 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $62.90. The company has a market cap of $272.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.34%.

Coca-Cola Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.