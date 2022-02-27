The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KO opened at $62.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $48.97 and a 52-week high of $62.90. The firm has a market cap of $272.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 74.34%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,874 shares of company stock valued at $19,569,840 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

