The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Stake Boosted by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,135 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned 0.10% of The India Fund worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of The India Fund by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of The India Fund by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 71,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in The India Fund by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 40,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 13,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.26% of the company’s stock.
The India Fund stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. The India Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.06.
About The India Fund (Get Rating)
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
