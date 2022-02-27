The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 287,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,491 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $14,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in New York Times by 800.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in New York Times by 186.7% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Times alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NYT shares. Wolfe Research downgraded New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

New York Times stock opened at $43.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.46. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $56.19.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $594.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

New York Times declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $414,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $427,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New York Times Company Profile (Get Rating)

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.