The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 190.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 69.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Progressive by 69.6% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 1,796.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $116,935.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,763 shares of company stock valued at $7,428,967. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.67.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $107.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $85.50 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.60.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Progressive’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.05%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

