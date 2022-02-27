The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 73,602 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,473,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,112,166,000 after purchasing an additional 141,444 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,165,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $633,138,000 after purchasing an additional 109,227 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,887,000 after purchasing an additional 61,774 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,186,000 after purchasing an additional 390,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $206,237,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $1,670,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,865 shares of company stock worth $27,663,184. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $173.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.44 and a 52 week high of $174.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.70.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.93.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

