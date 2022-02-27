The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Position Boosted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 451,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 199,744 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $11,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 4.9% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 46.3% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.40. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

In other Williams Companies news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.62.

Williams Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.