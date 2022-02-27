Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Receives $10.06 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.06.

TBPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,278,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,651,000 after acquiring an additional 763,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 932,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,536,000 after buying an additional 93,905 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after buying an additional 41,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 290,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 208,783 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $10.24 on Thursday. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

