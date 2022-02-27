Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stake in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,256 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.35% of Independent Bank worth $6,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBCP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,294,000 after buying an additional 58,241 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,276,000 after buying an additional 108,403 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 626,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after buying an additional 15,003 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 482,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after buying an additional 40,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 224,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 47,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $510.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.80. Independent Bank Co. has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $26.00.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

