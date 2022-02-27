Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 164.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,687 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,785 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.09% of Hanmi Financial worth $6,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 7,011.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 21.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 51.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 38.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $26.29 on Friday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $799.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.53.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 16.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HAFC shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jonestrading upped their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

About Hanmi Financial (Get Rating)

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.