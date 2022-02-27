Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,674 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,935 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.72% of QCR worth $5,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QCR by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 55,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in QCR by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of QCR by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 10.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 30.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QCRH shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

QCR stock opened at $56.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.40 and a fifty-two week high of $62.34. The stock has a market cap of $879.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.78.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73. QCR had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 32.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. QCR’s payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

In related news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

