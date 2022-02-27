Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 34,200 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,200 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter worth $2,017,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 25.8% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 49,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth $1,780,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth $217,000. 99.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $37.48 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.60.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.19%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

