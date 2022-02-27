Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 597 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.09% of Cousins Properties worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 4,324.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on CUZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.40 and a 200 day moving average of $39.06. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $42.41.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

