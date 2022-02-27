Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.06% of Regency Centers worth $6,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REG. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Regency Centers by 62.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,803,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,415,000 after buying an additional 5,281,291 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 104.7% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,778,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,728,000 after buying an additional 909,552 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 84.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,163,000 after buying an additional 676,398 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Regency Centers by 149.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 981,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,096,000 after buying an additional 588,606 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 85.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 909,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,291,000 after buying an additional 420,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on REG. Compass Point dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.21.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $67.25 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.78 and a fifty-two week high of $78.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

