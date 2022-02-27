TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $338.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.50 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $806.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.70. TimkenSteel has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $18.70.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.
TimkenSteel Company Profile (Get Rating)
TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TimkenSteel (TMST)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.