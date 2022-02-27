TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $338.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.50 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $806.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.70. TimkenSteel has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $18.70.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,270,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,969,000 after acquiring an additional 312,542 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after buying an additional 10,129 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 9,610 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 24,483 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 301.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 179,928 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TimkenSteel Company Profile (Get Rating)

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.